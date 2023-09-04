EMS ambulance

The Coffee County Ambulance Authority has voted to begin the process to dissolve itself in preparation for creating a new joint public safety committee with representatives from both the City of Manchester and Coffee County.

Members voted 3-0 during its Aug. 24 meeting to dissolve the Ambulance Authority. Originally brought up last November, the issue was brought up again in anticipation of anticipated growth expected to occur during the next five-years resulting from the megasite, now formally known as the I-24 Industrial Rail Complex.