A Coffee County Emergency Medical Service ambulance caught on fire Friday afternoon, prompting a brief closure of a portion West Carroll Street.
The Tullahoma Fire Department responded to the ambulance fire at the Coffee County Emergency Medical Station at 213 W. Carroll St.
According to Fire Chief Kenneth Pearson, around 3 p.m. a citizen in the community went to Fire Hall 1 on South Jackson Street and told them they thought the Emergency Medical Service building was on fire. Once fire crews arrived on the scene, however, they found an ambulance in the bay ablaze.
“We found that the vehicle inside the bay was on fire, so we quickly tried to establish a water line and put the fire out as quickly as possible without any other structural damage,” Pearson said.
The fire department was able to extinguish the fire within the first three minutes on scene, according to Pearson. As of this report, the only damage to the building was smoke and water damage. The ambulance was “basically destroyed.” The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Pearson said no one was in the building at the time of the blaze, thus no injuries were reported. The EMS crew that is typically in the station was out on a call, according to emergency officials.
Coffee County EMS Director Michael Bonner said the ambulance damaged in the fire was the service’s reserve truck. Additionally, until the station is repaired the EMS station at 1807 Ovoca Road will have two crews on standby.
“I appreciate the fire department,” Bonner said. “Their station is close by and they got over here quick and got [the fire] knocked down before it got the building.”