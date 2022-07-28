The Coffee County Emergency Medical Service fears that staffing shortages will impact how the service will be able to provide standby ambulances during football games countywide this fall.
EMS Chief Michael Bonner told the Coffee County Ambulance Authority at the July meeting that for several years providing an extra crew at the high school and middle school games has been a struggle.
The schools contact the service for covering sporting events, not just, but mostly for football games. Bonner said that historically, there has been an active interest by crews to cover the games. As the staff has dwindled and the average age has increased with fewer people having school-aged children, the county has had to last year place an on-duty crew at the field.
Bonner explained that county EMS signs a contract with the school districts each year. He said that the service welcomes the opportunity to staff the school events but is concerned that the contract would overextend the capabilities of the service at its current staffing level.
“I don’t think we’ll be able to do it,” Bonner said, suggesting instead that area private ambulance services may be needed for some of the games.
“We just need to address it on the front end and put in our contract Coffee County EMS or any service that we find available,” he said.
“Yesterday (Wednesday, July 20) we ran 50-something calls just in that one 24-hour window. We couldn’t have covered a ballgame,” Bonner said.
To level the field between private services’ and the county’s fees and to cover the new pay increases included in this new budget, the authority updated the per hour charge from $50 to $100.
The $100 per hour charge will include an ambulance staffed with a medic and EMT.
“(First) I think we’re undercharging, based on our new pay rates. We’re going to lose money every time we cover a game. And B), I still don’t think we’re going to be able to do it. That’s my concern.”
The additional pay budgeted by the county commission is helping bring new hires in, but the department still has 14 open position.
According conversations Bonner has had with area coaches, he didn’t think that an ambulance was required by the TSSAA to be on hand. Bonner and the Ambulance Authority agreed that it would be preferable to have one on the scene. They fear that an in-service crew will likely get calls during the game and have to leave and respond.
Moving ahead, EMS will contact the two area private services to see if those companies would be interested in covering games, and will update the contract with the schools to include language concerning using a private service if no county crew is available.