The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center has announced it will host the traveling exhibition “American Farmer” for the month of June to celebrate Tennessee’s 225th statehood anniversary.
The art center will have its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday June 5. The exhibit will run until June 26.
Tickets for admission to the exhibit are $10 for non-members and free for members.
“TFAC is honored to host this exhibit seeing that agriculture is the main industry for the state of Tennessee,” TFAC President Joshua Cole said.
“American Farmer” is an exhibition curated and organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance. The exhibition was created by photographer Paul Mobley who went out to farm communities and captured the lives of farming families. Mobley published his photography book “American Farmer” in 2008. The traveling exhibition will be touring museums and colleges around the country until 2022 according to his website.
The exhibition opens at the art center Saturday, June 5. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tullahomaart.org or by visiting the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center. Gallery hours for the art center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 401 S. Jackson St.
For more information, contact the art center at 455-1234 or go to tullahomaart.org.
About “American Farmer”
When photographer Paul Mobley set out to capture the soul of our country’s farm communities, he encountered an enduring rural culture that remains rooted in the principles of tradition, family, integrity, and hard work. Crisscrossing the country, from Alaska to Florida, Mobley and his camera was welcomed time and time again into the homes of hundreds of farm families. Visit after visit, Mobley came to know the independent farmer’s spirit from both behind the lens and across the dinner table. He sought the elusive spirit of agriculture, looking for subjects that mirrored the project’s sense of risk and independence. The resulting images show farmers with a strong sense of where they belong in the universe, a close connection to the land and their day-to-day work as it affects the rest of the world.
Out of a collection of more than 200 of these portraits, ExhibitsUSA has distilled a selection of forty-five iconic portraits showing the geographic and cultural diversity of the American Farmer. This vivid portfolio is accompanied by anecdotes and memories in the farmers’ own words that are both a testament to their enduring hospitality and a moving glimpse into the hardships and joys of a quickly disappearing way of life—one that once defined our national identity and now struggles to remain vital. From Jim Taber, a young single father raising cattle in Montana, to Shirley Schollenberg, the daughter of Alaskan homesteaders, Mobley’s heroic photographs reveal the true face of American farming and remind us what it means to live with simplicity, contentment, and decency in a world that so often forgets.
Paul Mobley is an American photographer who has traveled from remote Alaskan villages to the majestic palaces of Croatia to find the face of a thousand words. Mobley’s first book - “American Farmer: Portraits from the Heartland” - was first published in the fall of 2008 by Welcome Books and received the 2009 Western Heritage Award for Best Photography Book from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.