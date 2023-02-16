The American Legion Post 43 Riders made a ride out to Tullahoma High School to present the Marine Corp. Junior ROTC a donation to their fundraiser program. 

According to Ken Ashmore II, director of the Post 43 Riders, one of their former member’s son, Cadet PFC Eli Liay, is part of the program and the family reached out for the JROTC’s fundraiser where they raise money for new equipment and uniforms.

