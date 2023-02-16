The American Legion Post 43 Riders made a ride out to Tullahoma High School to present the Marine Corp. Junior ROTC a donation to their fundraiser program.
According to Ken Ashmore II, director of the Post 43 Riders, one of their former member’s son, Cadet PFC Eli Liay, is part of the program and the family reached out for the JROTC’s fundraiser where they raise money for new equipment and uniforms.
“We decided, because it’s part of what we do at American Legion. We help donate money to veterans and cadets like this. We were going to make a $100 donation from the American Legion Riders of Tullahoma to the Marine JROTC program there in Tullahoma High School,” Ashmore said.
The American Legion Riders is a branch of the American Legion organization who participate in various community outreach programs and events within their respective communities.
Ashmore said they host various funding events where the proceeds goes towards the local veterans in the community. One of the upcoming events for the Post 43 Riders is the second annual Blessing of the Bikes on Saturday, May 13, where the riders will meet at the American Legion Post 43 location at 109 NW Atlantic St. They will have a blessing for the upcoming riding season. Part of the event will be a poker run with planned stops for refreshments and lunch, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes/silent auction.
“We’re just a branch of the American Legion that most people see on their bikes,” Ashmore said. “We just get out on the bikes and ride and raise money.”
One of the other fundraisers the Post 43 Riders does is the Angel Tree at Buffalo Wild Wings. Ashmore said that Buffalo Wild Wings helps the riders with the tree where from Thanksgiving to Christmas they funds to buy gifts for veterans in nursing homes.
“It’s to help out veterans in our nursing homes in our area have a little something for Christmas,” he said.
Some of the other events the riders participate in include the national American Legion Legacy Run to raise money for the Legacy Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to children of U.S. military personnel gravely injured or killed post Sept. 11, 2001, and collecting and donating funds to the Iron Horse Lodge, a lodge being built in the Nashville area for veterans to have a getaway. Ashmore added they also raise funds to help local veterans in need and provide funeral escorts with the Patriot Guard.
For more information, visits the American Legion Riders Post 43 Facebook page or stop by at American Legion Post 43 at 109 NW Atlantic St. Anyone who wants to be a member must be a member for American Legion Post 43. Meetings for the regular American Legion Post 43 take place every fourth Tuesday every month at 6 p.m. and the Riders meetings are the second Saturday every month at 10 a.m.