If you forgot to tune in to the History Channel Monday night to “American Pickers” pick Couch’s in downtown Tullahoma, all is not lost, as the episode lives on through on-demand programming.
The episode, entitled “Brothers and Burlesque,” can be viewed on the History Channel App through its on-demand section by most cable subscribers. It can be located in the popular picking series’ 22nd season. It is the seventh episode of that season, which Couch’s shares with a burlesque pick in Cleveland.
The show crew stopped by Couch’s in July to film the episode about the long-time Tullahoma business. According to Candy Couch, former owner of Couch’s, her family’s store was one of the first places the show filmed at following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those unfamiliar with the show, “American Pickers” features two antique and collectible “pickers,” Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, who travel around the country to buy or “pick” various items for resale or to give to clients or add to their own personal collections.
“American Pickers” has been to the Tullahoma and Coffee County area before, stopping at former Coffee County Mayor David Pennington’s home, as well as previously visiting Couch’s and Daddy Billy’s to learn about the history of their items on display.
The Couch’s episode features Wolfe picking over the store with his brother, Robbie, rather than his co-host. The show’s description says the two “go wild for a killer main street pick.”
“Fran and Candy’s great-granddaddy first opened the family’s general store in 1893, and after 125 years in business, they’re selling the building and liquidating four generations of awesome inventory,” the description says.
Candy Couch and Fran Gray, along with the rest of their family, made the decision to close Couch’s after a century and a quarter serving the Tullahoma community.
Gray told The News the decision to close the business was a matter of timing and economics.
“I think it was just time,” she said. “We felt that Couch’s, as it had been known, had its day. It was time to make difficult decisions to close. We’re so grateful to everyone for their support and patronage over the years. We appreciate they’re being part of our history. There is more history to be made.”
Gray added that an adage from her late father came to mind, when thinking of the next chapter of the story for the building.
“He used to say ‘This is not the end of the story; there’s a lot more to come,’” she said.
Though the Couches no longer own the building, Gray said she is looking forward to seeing what lies ahead for the location.
“We believe a lot of good things are going to happen; they’ll just take a different emphasis,” she said.