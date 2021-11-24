Radio frequencies are about to be clearer as county officials have approved the use of over $2 million purchase radios for the police, fire and emergency services from the American Rescue Plan.
During the Nov. 9 Full Commission meeting, county commissioners approved unanimously of the budget amendment to use $2.165 million Coffee County received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Back in the end of October, Coffee County Sheriff Chard Partin, Chief Deputy Frank Watkins and various members of the volunteer fire departments, rescue and EMS came before the county Budget and Finance committee to present a proposal for the county to use some of the county’s ARP funds to join the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN) so the county emergence response services can upgrade the radio systems for the sheriff’ department, fire departments, EMS, EMA, rescue squad and animal control.
TACN is the statewide project that combines the Tennessee Valley Regional Communications System (TVRCS) and a statewide system of Project 25 Phase II, three frequency sites to form an emergency communications system for the entire state of Tennessee.
According to Partin, he was approached by the state two years prior to try out the new two-way radio communication system and performed several geographical tests in Coffee County. Partin said once he and Watkins started to use it, he was blown away as he could talk to his deputies who were transporting prisoners across the state with ease, with thanks to the two towers in the county.
“That is the beauty of this system,” Partin said. “The state has Coffee County geographically covered with towers, better than any county in the state other that Davidson.”
Partin said communication was good in the county until several years ago the Federal Communications Commission narrow banded the spectrum range in the county by half, which cut the power of communications by half as well. He said the system they are currently using is being phased out, but Motorola has stepped in to partner with the state and built the new system. He added when the partnership started there was a fee of $200 a year subscription per radio to join, and he said there was no way he or the county could afford that. However, in the last few years the state legislature has down away with the subscription so everyone in the state can be on the same system.
Partin said when he learned the county was approved of ARP funding, it was proposed to him that can use the funds for this situation as this was need for all of the emergency services in the county.
“This is a project that I started out with for my department but that’s very selfish,” he said. “Not to be selfish but I want this for everyone.”
Partin asked the committee to be on a study list for the one-time purchase of a new basic radio system for all emergency services in Coffee County system under the public health rules of ARP, as they were discussing on how to identify and prioritize how they will use the ARP funds.
He then introduced Scott Tidwell, representing Motorola who is partnered with the state. Tidwell said once a local municipality joins, they will pay for their equipment and have to have a site for their towers, which can go for millions of dollars to build. He said Coffee County is in a unique situation as it already has available towers so that saves the county millions of dollars. There will also be no yearly maintenance or upgrade cost for the county as the state has a maintenance contract with Motorola.
“So, you pay nothing on the infrastructure said, there is no maintenance contract,” Tidwell said.
In total, the price of the contract with the state is about $2.3 million, however, Tidwell said since Motorola is the official partner; they will provide discounts of $200,000 which will leave the total cost to be $2.165 million. When committee members asked how many units that will be replaced, they were told it will be 391 units. The committee decided to discuss the proposal further in the next meeting in November.
In the Nov. 2 Budget and Finance meeting, Watkins and Tidwell returned to answer any questions and concerns the committee had about the proposal. Watkins told the committee when the previous discussion of figuring out if a request was a want or a need he said this request for radios was a need for all county first responders.
“Our first responders need that communication as a lifeline and an access to be able to get that information out immediately,” Watkins said.
Watkins presented the committee a letter he drafted and will be sending to the state Comptroller’s Office as the office will need to make sure the request is in line with the rules on how to use the ARP funds.
The first question asked was what would be the coverage with the new system and Tidwell said it would be about 95-97% overall. During discussion, Commissioners Bobby Bryan and Lynn Sebourn asked representatives of the volunteer fire departments to talk about their experiences with the current radios.
North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department Greg Wright said for a long time now when they are answering a call and travel out to Beechgrove they lose radio signal. Summitville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Michael Hopkins echoed the same sediment with their issues with their radios for their coverage area and said the new system will increase safety and to call for help.
“This system is going to do what it is supposed to: to greatly increase our safety and the ability to get help if needed,” Hopkins said.
Commissioner David Orrick asked what the age of the radios were and how they are currently maintained. Hopkins said the age of the radios ranged from five to 10 years old, and as for maintenance their insurance covers it if it is damaged while on the scene. When asked if the insurance cover the new radios it Hopkins said they will cover it.
When asked what they would do with the radios when the new ones coming in, Watkins said they don’t want to get rid of it as they will keep and maintain them for redundancy, as they wait for the other counties join in with the new system like Moore, Bedford, Cannon, Franklin, Warren and Grundy counties. Watkins also told the committee that Manchester City have already made the decision to outright purchase new radios as they are using their ARP funds for other projects. He added Tullahoma police and fire departments already had approved its purchase of radios from Communications Evolutions, an authorized Motorola dealer that has and will provide the contractor work for the radios.
When asked how many radios they will carry, Watkins said two, one for the car and one for their person, an old one and a new one. Tidwell added that he always tells everyone to hold on to at least one radio to maintain the radio frequency as the county owns the frequency licenses. He said hold on to the frequencies until either they sell them or as back up.
As the committee discussed the proposal, as it will take up to 20-30% of their ARP funds if it passes, Sebourn asked Watkins how important this was to emergency services and he said this was a very important as it involves everyone.
“There’s going to come a time when we do have a problem and somebody is gonna call for help and we’re not going to able to hear,” Watkins said. “God forbid that happens and I do not want that to ever happen.”
The committee members, as well as other county commissioners in attendance, agreed that this was an important matter. When discussing if they should wait for the letter to be approved by the Comptroller’s Office, Tidwell said if for some reason the comptroller has an issue after the commission approved the proposal, then the company can take the equipment back until it is approved. Tidwell said given the current nationwide supply issues Motorola won’t jump on the project until the beginning of the year, but he’ll keep the county in the loop.
The committee proceeded to unanimously pass the proposal to send it to the county commission, where it passed 19-0.