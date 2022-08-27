Several students inside the Tullahoma City School District spent their summers having unique adventures and creating new memories. That included Tullahoma High School senior Marissa Drummond as she spent three weeks abroad, furthering her education while attending the Les Tapies Arts and Architecture Program in France.

“Going to Les Tapies was amazing and truly an experience of a lifetime,” Drummond said. “I loved how both students and staff shared a passion for art and architecture. Being at Les Tapies and surrounded by those people and that energy ensured that architecture is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”