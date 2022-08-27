During her time at the Les Tapies Art and Architecture Program, Drummond took photos to document her experiences. Her pictures show her final project, a community center, with her model and scale. She also snapped a photo of The Pont du Gard ancient Roman aqueduct built in the first century AD which carried water over 30 miles to the Roman colony of Nimes and the Palais des Papes of Avignon, a medieval Gothic building that was once the papal residence and the seat of Western Christianity.
Several students inside the Tullahoma City School District spent their summers having unique adventures and creating new memories. That included Tullahoma High School senior Marissa Drummond as she spent three weeks abroad, furthering her education while attending the Les Tapies Arts and Architecture Program in France.
“Going to Les Tapies was amazing and truly an experience of a lifetime,” Drummond said. “I loved how both students and staff shared a passion for art and architecture. Being at Les Tapies and surrounded by those people and that energy ensured that architecture is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”
According to Drummond, she had learned about Les Tapies after researching several different architecture camps. In February, she applied, and days later, she was one of 28 students from around the globe who was accepted for the July program. While most attendees were from the United States, Drummond said she was the only student from Tennessee, and she also met people from Poland, Greece, Puerto Rico, Portugal and Germany.
“Marissa has proven herself to be a strong leader in our school and currently serves as the President of the National Honor Society and Secretary of the National Art Honor Society at THS,” said Tullahoma High School Principal Jason Quick. “She is driven to succeed in everything she does, as evident in her taking the initiative to participate in this program on her own. Marissa is another great example of our THS students who see excellence in their growth, development and future.”
While at Les Tapies, Drummond and other students were assigned two projects, the first of which was a restoration project, while the second was aiding in a new build for a community center. Each attendee was asked to independently complete the project, which Drummond said she appreciated.
“Other than a few guiding remarks, we worked on our own,” Drummond said. “There was no hand-holding or somebody telling us what we had to do. However, we were free to ask any questions that came up.”
On top of working on their architecture projects, students were additionally able to take in the sights of France, venturing on two excursions. The first trip included a visit to Avignon, and the second took place in Aix-en-Provence.
“I loved all of it, but I think my favorite part was visiting the Palais des Papes because the building was just incredible,” Drummond said. “It was a museum with historical artifacts and stories, but honestly, I was too distracted by the architecture. It had a medieval gothic style that was astonishing.”
Drummond described her time at Les Tapies as nothing short of an incredible experience. While she had attended architecture programs in the past, Drummond said she valued the independence that she had at Les Tapies, stating it led to her creating a “tight-knit community feel” with the staff and students.
“We were expected to be at meals and classes, but in our spare time, we were allowed to roam free, within reason, of course,” Drummond said. “We could explore the hamlet, swim, nap, help prepare meals, hang out with friends, spend more time in studios and so much more. Being around the staff and students at Les Tapies made me feel so alive and happy. After just two days of meeting everyone, I felt like I had known everyone my entire life. I will never forget them or my experience.”