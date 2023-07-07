Monday evening saw over 11,000 people make their way to Frazier McEwen Park and Grider Stadium, as well as lining up both Jackson Street and Wilson Avenue, to enjoy live music, concessions and one of the largest fireworks shows in the area during the 2023 Tullahoma Independence Day Regional Celebration.

With the gates opening at 3 p.m., the city saw a large gathering of visitors to celebrate Independence Day with food trucks, games, inflatable water slides, 18 vendors and music performances from two bands loved by locals: Vinyl Radio and Sixwire. Vinyl Radio, a 1970s and ‘80s music cover band, took the stage at Grider Stadium at 5 p.m. and performed classic rock and roll tunes. Sixwire, a county music band from Nashville who serves as the house band for the Nashville Predators, took to the stage at 7 p.m. and performed until about 9:15 p.m. for a brief pause for the fireworks show before continuing to perform until the end of the evening.