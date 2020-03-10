A man who led officers on a high speed pursuit through two counties last year has been ordered to serve a year behind bars on a laundry list of charges.
Danny Wayne Anderson, 32, entered guilty pleas recently in Coffee County Circuit Court to charges of evading arrest, reckless endangerment, felony assault and driving on a revoked license. He was ordered to serve one year of an eight-year sentence with the balance of his term to be spent on probation.
His sentence comes after Coffee County deputies tried to pull him over on McMinnville Highway last year. Anderson, who was driving on a revoked license, refused to pull over and instead accelerated.
“He attempted to run the officer off the road multiple times,” the warrant against Anderson reads regarding the chase that passed into Grundy County after the pursuit got onto Highway 108. “The pursuit reached speeds of 90 miles per hour and he passed other vehicles on the road multiple times.”
After running off the road, his vehicle came to rest in a wooded area. He then fled on foot before being caught.
Duane Sherrill may be reached at dsherrill@tullahomanews.com.