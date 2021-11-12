The Tullahoma Municipal-Regional Planning Commission will have a new member when it convenes next week. Local resident Andy Hall was appointed to the planning commission by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen in October. He replaces current Chairman Chad Grimes, who elected not to seek another five-year term on the commission.
Hall has had a citizen participation form on file at city hall since December of 2020. When he filled out his form, he only indicated he was interested in serving on the planning commission. In the form, he said he cared about the community and wanted to “be involved in the future of Tullahoma’s development.” He reiterated that desire to The News.
“I love Tullahoma and I want to help make a positive impact within the community,” he said. “I know how important the role of the Planning Commission is, and I’m looking forward to being a part of the city’s growth and development.”
Hall also indicated he watched all the planning commission meetings since they began being streamed online and kept up with the issues the board took up.
“I watch all of the board meetings, not just the planning commission, because it’s a great way to stay informed on what is happening in Tullahoma as well as getting a glimpse into future plans,” he told The News.
Grimes’s last meeting took place Monday, Oct. 18, and his term officially expired Oct. 26. Hall’s term on the commission will expire Oct. 26, 2026.
Even before his first planning commission meeting, which is set for Nov. 15, Hall was encouraging Tullahomans to become involved in the public input process for the city’s new comprehensive development plan.
“Make sure to participate in the upcoming Think Tullahoma 2040 meetings,” he said. The next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m., Nov. 15, at Tullahoma High School, 927 N. Jackson St.