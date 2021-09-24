The Coffee County Commission approved at the September meeting a nomination for a director of Animal Control. Taking the reins at the shelter is Craig Boyd, the current Manchester Animal Control officer.
Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell made an 11th hour addition to the agenda to include the nomination among the list of elections, appointments and confirmations.
“I’m making an appointment for recommendation, Mr. Craig Boyd, to serve, who is currently with Manchester City,” Cordell said.
All the members present voted aye. Commissioners Margaret Cunningham, Jim Fielding and Missy Deford were absent.
Later in the meeting the commission passed a budget amendment that included moving money to provide a $46,000 salary plus overtime for the position.
The hire is welcomed by members of the community and by the Health, Welfare and Recreation committee.
“Craig Boyd is a great choice and will bring his experience and calmness where it is much needed. The first hurdle is over, on to the next - land to build our own shelter! Then the big battle will begin with the funding of the building,” said Vera Lund, Coffee County Humane Society Dog Coordinator.
“Hallelujah! I am so excited to have this position filled with an amazing individual and the department back in action,” said Commissioner Ashley Kraft, Chair of HWR.