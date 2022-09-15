The Tullahoma Animal Shelter, a not-for-profit no-kill shelter serving the Tullahoma Community, and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to choose to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
“A current crisis facing many shelters is that they are operating over capacity and under staffed and we have not been immune to this issue. We are a no-kill shelter, which can put us in a bit of a bind when it comes to space. We are hoping that this adoption event will help make room for other dogs in the community that desperately need our help. Our adoption fee for dogs is $100.00. All dogs come spayed/neutered, up-to-date on all vaccinations, heartworm tested, on heartworm preventative, are microchipped and have received any medical treatments necessary for adoption. They are socialized every day with people and other dogs. They live a great life here, but we are confident they could live a better life in a home with you,” said Cheryl Rhoads, Supervisor of Tullahoma Animal Shelter.
The Tullahoma Animal Shelter is open to the public Friday the 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday adoptions will need to be by appointment due to officer availability.
Recent data released by Best Friends showed that U.S. shelters were seeing an increase in animal intakes and a decrease in pet adoptions from shelters. This has steadily turned into a crisis in the animal welfare community, where many shelters are over capacity.
Anyone considering adding a new pet to their family can make a difference by choosing to adopt instead of purchasing their pet.
"There is a growing shelter crisis across the country and the animal welfare community won’t just sit by and let innocent pets die,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. "In fact, it’s quite the opposite. We’re joining forces with our vast network of shelters and rescues across the country to host our third National Adoption Weekend since May to incentivize people to get out and adopt.”
Due to recent problems such as staffing shortages, limited shelter hours, decreased volunteers, and reduced adoption events, the time is now to help save lives by adopting a pet.
“We have proof that national promotions like the first two adoption weekends we did in May and July work,” said Castle. “Our July National Adoption Weekend saw close to 10,000 animals adopted in a three-day period.”
That’s why Tullahoma Animal Shelter is compelled to be a part of the upcoming National Adoption Weekend. “We are seeing more dogs being released into the community due to individuals facing financial issues. These dogs face starvation and injury on their own,” said Rhoads. “If you do not feel that adoption is right for you at this time, please consider joining our foster program. You can still make a huge difference in the life of a dog!”
To see our adoptable pets, visit Tullahoma.Petfinder.com or follow Tullahoma Animal Shelter on Facebook to learn more.
The Tullahoma Animal Shelter strives to reunite lost dogs with their families and to place unclaimed dogs into forever homes. We provide care, comfort, and compassion to animals in need while engaging our community to bring about an end to the killing, abuse and neglect of animals. All animals in our care will be altered before going into their forever home to reduce the number of unwanted and uncared for pets in our community. We strive to enforce animal related laws and ordinances in our community to help make the world a better place for all creatures, great and small.
The Best Friends Network is comprised of thousands of public and private shelters, rescue groups, spay/neuter organizations and other animal welfare organizations in all 50 states. We are a coalition committed to saving the lives of homeless cats and dogs through collaboration, information-sharing and implementation of proven lifesaving strategies. Our partners support each other and inspire their own communities to increase lifesaving of dogs and cats across the country.