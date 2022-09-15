4A - Enzo.jpg

The Tullahoma Animal Shelter, a not-for-profit no-kill shelter serving the Tullahoma Community, and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to choose to adopt, not buy, their next pet.

“A current crisis facing many shelters is that they are operating over capacity and under staffed and we have not been immune to this issue. We are a no-kill shelter, which can put us in a bit of a bind when it comes to space. We are hoping that this adoption event will help make room for other dogs in the community that desperately need our help. Our adoption fee for dogs is $100.00. All dogs come spayed/neutered, up-to-date on all vaccinations, heartworm tested, on heartworm preventative, are microchipped and have received any medical treatments necessary for adoption. They are socialized every day with people and other dogs. They live a great life here, but we are confident they could live a better life in a home with you,” said Cheryl Rhoads, Supervisor of Tullahoma Animal Shelter.