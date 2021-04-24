Tullahoma residents looking to find a creative way to relieve stress can now make an appointment with Anna Mouse House.
Anna Mouse House is a yoga and art studio at 601 W. Lincoln St. started by LeAnna Lindsey to provide a space for anyone looking to relief stress and anxiety via yoga and art.
The yoga studio had a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate its opening courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
The name of Lindsey’s studio, Anna Mouse, is the artist name she’s used since 2016, where she paints and writes poetry. Lindsey has been practicing yoga for six years and taught with Small World Yoga in Nashville in 2019.
Lindsey said she decided to open Anna Mouse House because she wanted to share a space to help others who are experiencing anxiety and depression, just like she has in her life. She added that she dreams of creating a nonprofit.
“I have dreams of becoming a nonprofit so I can actually share that and have a space for anyone who needs help or doesn’t have anywhere to go to come and get some sort of comfort and relief from yoga and art,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey said she found the building in January after stopping by The Swanky Hippie, where the owner Sue Ware told her that if she knew anybody that needed space she had it available.
After inquiring about the space for herself and being shown, Lindsey said she fell in love with it.
“I thought it would be a good place to start everything,” Lindsey said.
Some of the classes Anna Mouse House offers include beginner’s yoga, restorative yoga, chair yoga for those who can’t get up and down so easy, “Mandalas and Meditation” classes and “Awaken the Inner Child” classes.
One of the other kinds of yoga Anna Mouse House offers is what Lindsey calls laughing yoga, where participants come in and do yoga and voluntarily laughing.
Lindsey admitted it sounded weird when explained but said laughing is beneficial to the body and mind regardless if the laughter is forced or genuine.
“Your brain doesn’t know the difference, so it’s a really good stress relieving session, coming in and laughing your butt off.”
For now Anna Mouse House is only taking appointments due to the size of the studio. Anyone who wants to take part in a class as a group or as an individual can send a request to annamousehouse@gmail.com.
For more information, go to annamousehouse.com, follow Yoga at Anna House Mouse on Facebook or Instagram or call 931-588-0627.