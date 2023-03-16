46th Annual Bell Buckle Daffodil Day & Best of the Butts BBQ Cook-Off will be held March 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Historic Downtown Bell Buckle.
“Spring is celebrated in Bell Buckle with all the accolades going to the thousands of daffodils planted in and around the tiny little scenic town in Tennessee,” the town’s invitation to the public reads. “Nothing says Spring is FINALLY HERE like the smiling little yellow faces peeking up from winter’s long slumber. To celebrate, Bell Buckle pulls out the Welcome Mat on its downtown Quilt Square with a huge variety of daffodils to choose from. There’s also music on the square and a free tree seedling give away. This year’s seedlings are Chinkapin Oak, Dogwood, and Common Persimmon. Get ‘em while they last.”
People come from all over to enter their best daffodil variety in the Bell Buckle Daffodil Flower Show. They have categories for singles, arrangements, and even a youth category. The show will be held at Bell Buckle Bethany Hall next to FarmGirlz Findery. Go to bellbucklechamber.com for more information on entering including times, rules, and instructions on the different daffodil classes.
“Going hog wild with daffodils is one thing but going hog wild with the Best of the Butts BBQ Cook Off is crazy fun AND keeps your stomach from growling because you will have the opportunity to taste all the entries,” the invitation continues. “BBQ grill masters will convene at the Bell Buckle Event Lot behind the downtown stores crank up those smokers and get those butts in gear to decide who has the best Butt in Bell Buckle. The public can participate in the judging too. The People’s Choice contest gives everyone a chance to sample each entry and vote on your favorite. The cost is only $10. Winners for the Best Butt, Captain Rodney Anything Butt Category, and People’s Choice will be announced on the Bell Buckle Event Lot stage at 4 p.m.”
There will be vendors on the event lot and M&L Greenhouse on the Quilt Square.