2A - 2023-Daffodil-Day-Billy-wcrate-of-Daf-scaled.jpg

46th Annual Bell Buckle Daffodil Day & Best of the Butts BBQ Cook-Off will be held March 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Historic Downtown Bell Buckle.

“Spring is celebrated in Bell Buckle with all the accolades going to the thousands of daffodils planted in and around the tiny little scenic town in Tennessee,” the town’s invitation to the public reads. “Nothing says Spring is FINALLY HERE like the smiling little yellow faces peeking up from winter’s long slumber. To celebrate, Bell Buckle pulls out the Welcome Mat on its downtown Quilt Square with a huge variety of daffodils to choose from. There’s also music on the square and a free tree seedling give away. This year’s seedlings are Chinkapin Oak, Dogwood, and Common Persimmon. Get ‘em while they last.”