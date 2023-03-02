AEDC fire crew

Crews monitor a previous prescribed fire, or controlled burn, at Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee, in spring 2021. This spring, the natural resources staff at Arnold Air Force Base will work with the Air Force Wildland Fire Branch to conduct prescribed fires across Arnold. Prescribed fire allows land managers to alter and improve the native ecosystems without utilizing more costly methods such as mulching, mowing and herbicide applications.

This spring, the natural resources staff at Arnold Air Force Base will work with the Air Force Wildland Fire Branch to conduct prescribed burns across Arnold.

Most prescribed fire operations at Arnold occur during March and April when both weather and fuel conditions are generally conducive to accomplishing management goals.

