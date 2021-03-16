Chief Deputy Clerk Jenny Anthony has been sworn in as Coffee County’s next Circuit Court Clerk.
“I honored to have this opportunity and am looking forward to the future. I hope we can continue to carry on,” Anthony told her staff upon taking her oath of office.
“We have a bright future with everybody,” she added. “I thank you for all you do. I know everyone is a hard worker. I see here daily what you do,” she said.
Anthony joined the court clerk office in September of 2016 and was promoted to chief deputy shortly after.
Also vying for the position were Melissa O’Guin, Yvette Smith (absent from meeting) and Jenna Amacher.
O’Guin has served as the Circuit Court Clerk Office Manager since November of 2019 and was Chief Deputy from May 2000-October 2019. She joined the office staff in August of 1986.
Amacher holds a doctorate of Jurisprudence from the Nashville School of Law. She is an alderman for the City of Tullahoma and ran for circuit court clerk in the previous election.
Anthony will serve the remainder of Heather Duncan’s term as Circuit Court Clerk. Duncan resigned as of Jan. 31 after 26 years of service to accept an offer from the University of Tennessee – CTAS as a County Government Consultant.
“I won’t be 'leaving,” she said at the time. “I have been assigned a region of 12 counties (Coffee County is one of them) with which I am excited to get to work. I will be able to continue working to help make local governments something of which we can all be proud.”