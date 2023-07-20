TDMH&SAS logo

Tennesseans now have access to mental health and addiction services at their fingertips through the MyTN app. The latest version of the state of Tennessee’s app includes a new section for mental health and addiction resources featuring the top services from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS).

MyTN app users can easily click to call or text the Statewide Crisis Line and the Tennessee REDLINE. The app also has information on connecting to treatment services for people who are uninsured including the Behavioral Health Safety Net and addiction treatment Continuum of Care. In a special section called “Spread Hope”, the app has information and access to several department programs which work to prevent behavioral health issues or train and educate people about ways they can help a loved one or make a difference in their community.