Support organizations looking to receive funding from the Tullahoma Utilities Authority Round-Up Program can now apply to be considered, the utility authority announced.
The Round-Up Program, approved in February by the TUA Board of directors, is a community assistance program funded by the voluntary contributions from TUA utility customers. The contributions are used primarily in the local area served by TUA to support local families in need and the organizations that serve them. The entirety of the funds collected are returned to the community.
Each November, TUA opens up applications for organizations that wish to better the community in this way with these funds. TUA does not provide direct assistance to anyone; rather, the organizations that receive the collected Round-Up funds use them to provide that financial assistance.
The application for consideration is now live on the TUA website, officials announced. Applications can also be provided by mail upon request by contacting TUA at 455-4515. The application deadline is Dec. 1. Approved funds will be awarded in January.