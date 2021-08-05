During a recent meeting of the Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee, county officials passed a resolution that would implement a tax on the sale of entertainment tickets.
At the July 20 meeting, committee members looked over and discussed the resolution that would impose a tax on the sale, resale or insurance of entertainment admission, tickets, tokens or bracelets.
According to Commissioner Bobby Bryan, the resolution presented basically mirrors the ticket tax ordinance the Manchester City Board of Mayor and Alderman passed in May, which will implement a tax on the sale or issuance of tickets to certain entertainment events over 350 persons.
He added the difference between the two is for the resolution the tax for an entertainment events that exceeds over 499 persons will be $5 while Manchester City’s ordinance said the tax will be $4.
The resolution also has provisions that exempts events by schools, nonprofit organizations and event that are more local and historical in nature.
Commissioner Lynn Sebourn asked what would become of the funds collected. Commissioner Joey Hobbs said it will be used to make up for the difference for things the county doesn’t get funded for anymore, like extra jail space, and overtime.
Sebourn asked Coffee County Sherriff Chad Partin if Bonnaroo officials will be contracting with the department this year and Partin said when they were discussing numbers he learned that the Tennessee Highway Patrol was asking for $100,000 to $150,000 for overtime for working the event.
He said department has obligation to work traffic in the area to keep citizens safe and keep traffic flowing, but Bonnaroo officials can no longer request and reimburse their services and contract with someone else like what they do with internal security, water and sanitary.
“Nothing says the sheriff’s department, ambulance or fire service has to be out there,” Partin said. “We’ve been lucky for eight to 10 years on getting them to reimburse us on this as it never cost us a dime in our department. In the future that could make up that difference if Live Nation said ‘nope that’s on y’all as we’re not requesting anything.”
Bryan added that depending on how the lawsuit filed against Manchester City over the tax revenue goes, the county could lose approximately $1 million in sales tax revenue.
“They’re taking approximately $1 million sales tax revenue from the county and the tax is a significant impact to the county,” Bryan said.
After discussion, the motion passed unanimously and will go forward to the county commission.