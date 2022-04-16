You were much more likely to be shot by law enforcement in Tennessee if you were armed and resisting arrest according to the deadly force report put out by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation which showed 25 of the 31 people fatally wounded by officers in the Volunteer State were armed and only three were confirmed to have not been armed.
The information was compiled for 2021 and recently released in two components including those killed by deadly force involving officers and those who died in custody.
Looking at those who were killed when deadly force was used by officers, 11 of the 31 died in a residence or home while nine were killed on a street, alley or sidewalk, the two locations claiming the lion’s share of deaths in the report. Of the 31, 14 were said to have used a firearm against police or another person, eight others were displaying a weapon, seven failed to comply with verbal commands by an officer, five were attempting to escape and five aimed a vehicle at an officer. Meanwhile, the scenario that accounted for the most police involved fatalities was a response to suspicious or unlawful activities in which 13 of the 31 incidences happened. Warrant service and mental welfare assistance claimed five lives apiece.
A breakdown of gender revealed 26 of the 31 were male. As for race, 21 of the 31 were white with the remainder being Black. Persons 25-54 accounted for 84 percent of the police involved fatalities. One person under the age of 18 was killed by law enforcement during 2021.
In the area of custodial deaths, there were 245 total. An overwhelming 235 of those were male, meaning 10 women died while in custody. 157 of the descendants were white and 82 Black.
The lion’s share of deaths were due to illness although it was not spelled out if illness involved COVID-19. 36 of the deaths in custody were due to intoxication while 18 were due to suicide and another 18 deemed as accidental deaths. Most of the deaths happened outside the jail at a hospital accounting for 144 while 50 happened in general population and 37 in a jail infirmary.