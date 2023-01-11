Jack Daniels bottle

Jack Daniel and Moore County schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after a threat of violence was received, with the alleged perpetrator intercepted in Maury County before he reached Lynchburg.

The man, whose name has not been released at this time, was being held in Maury County on charges there. Moore County authorities have not revealed if there will be charges sought in Lynchburg regarding the threat and the turmoil it caused.