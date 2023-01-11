Jack Daniel and Moore County schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after a threat of violence was received, with the alleged perpetrator intercepted in Maury County before he reached Lynchburg.
The man, whose name has not been released at this time, was being held in Maury County on charges there. Moore County authorities have not revealed if there will be charges sought in Lynchburg regarding the threat and the turmoil it caused.
The incident began in the morning hours Tuesday when a threat was received regarding the Jack Daniel South Bottling facility. While reports were sketchy, it was determined that a man, possibly armed, was on his way there from Maury County, perhaps with ill-intent.
“Deputies were dispatched to South Bottling and the area placed on lockdown,” the Moore County Sheriff’s Department revealed, noting the lockdown was extended to schools also. “As further information was gathered, potential ties to area schools were uncovered and both Moore County schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.”
All neighboring counties were told to be on the lookout for the suspect and were told the man was reportedly on the way to Lynchburg. However, units in Columbia were able to find the suspect’s car, still at his home and apprehended him on charges local to Maury County.
“At no time was there an armed suspect present at any Jack Daniel or Metro Moore County School campus,” the sheriff said, dispelling rumors of an armed situation.
The sheriff noted that detectives there are determining if charges will be filed on behalf of Moore County against the suspect. The motive for the alleged armed threat has not been revealed.