Tullahoma voters in District 17 will no longer cast their Election Day ballots at the National Guard Armory, according to the Coffee County Election Commission.
In a letter sent to District 17 voters, the election commission announced the National Guard Armory will no longer be a voting precinct for Coffee County. Instead, those voters will cast their ballots at Wesley Heights United Methodist Church, located at 2101 E. Lincoln St.
According to Elections Administrator Andy Farrar, the Coffee County Election Commission was notified last year that it would no longer be able to use the National Guard Armory as a voting precinct after the November 2020 elections.
“The decision was not a local decision,” Farrar said, noting he was informed of the decision and not involved in the decision-making process in any way.
The precinct move will affect some 1,095 registered voters in District 17, according to Farrar. All District 17 voters will move to the church for Election Day voting; there was no split in the district to send some voters to one precinct and other to another location.