Heather Ricardson, left, and Sue Fletcher, center, both from the Center for Family Development in Shelbyville, are joined by other center staff and volunteers as they collect gifts purchased by Arnold Air Force Base personnel during the 2022 Arnold Engineering Development Complex Gift Sponsor toy drive, previously known as the AEDC Angel Tree, Dec. 14, 2022, at Arnold AFB, Tennessee. Members of the Arnold workforce sponsored more than 150 area children this year to provide them with gifts for Christmas.

 Bradley Hicks U.S. Air Force photo

When the call went out in years past in the weeks leading up to Christmas, personnel across Arnold Air Force Base quickly leapt into action to help make the holiday season a little more joyous for scores of area children.

This year was no different.

