Spring arrived March 20, bringing us warmer temperatures and longer days. However, the changing season can also produce severe weather in the form of thunderstorms, tornadoes and flooding. With severe weather expected this week across Tennessee, the American Red Cross urges people to take steps today to be prepared for the unexpected.
“We dodged a bullet last week,” said Sherry McKinney of the Red Cross, referring to a strong line of storms that dropped over 20 tornadoes south of us, mainly in Mississippi and Alabama. “But we know that severe weather season is on us so we need to be prepared.”
Tornadoes can occur anywhere. They are violent and capable of destroying homes and businesses and leaving people with nothing. Given the increased likelihood of such storms during the spring season as Tennessee lies in what is known as Dixie Alley (a secondary area for severe weather outside of the central United States often known as Tornado Alley), the Red Cross is offering information that could save lives when it comes to tornado safety.
Tornado safety tips
Know the difference
Tornado Watch: Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives!
Tornado Warning: A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
Be aware of tornado danger signs:Dark, often greenish clouds – a phenomenon caused by hail; wall cloud – a lowering of the base of a storm’s base; cloud of debris; large hail; Funnel cloud and/or roaring noise.
Listen to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates.
Move to an underground shelter, basement or safe room. If none is available, a small, windowless interior room or hallway on the lowest level of a sturdy building is the safest alternative.
Be aware that no area of a mobile home is safe during tornadoes or other severe winds. If you have access to a sturdy shelter or a vehicle, abandon your manufactured home immediately and go to either, using your seat belt if driving.
Prepare for high winds by removing diseased and damaged limbs from trees.
Move or secure any of the items on your list of items to bring inside or anything else that can be picked up by the wind.
Bring your companion animals indoors and maintain direct control of them.
If you are caught outdoors seek shelter in a basement, shelter, or sturdy building. If you cannot quickly walk to a shelter: immediately get into a vehicle and try to drive to the closest sturdy shelter. Remember to buckle your seat belt and drive at right angles to the storm movement to get out of its path. Stay away from bridge/highway overpasses.
If strong winds and flying debris occurs while driving, pull over and park, keeping your seat belt on and engine running. Put your head down below the windows, covering your head with your hands and a blanket (if available).
Red Cross advice on steps to take in cases of severe storms and floods will appear in coming issues of the Tullahoma News.