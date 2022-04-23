A final order has been filed with the county concerning the case of Coffee County government and the LLC that managed the Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum, located just off of Highway 41 on Campground Road.
The order that was presented before Judge Vanessa Jackson, Circuit Judge Part II, was filed in the chancery court on March 11 and was recently submitted to the Register of Deeds Office.
The document states that the Coffee County/Manchester/ Tullahoma Museum, INC. will dissolve its organization and waive any claim to the real estate and revert it back to the county. The document states that the county will then place the property up for sale. The museum will have through April 30 to remove the remainder of its personal property from the premises.
The county will cover any necessitated court costs. The document thanks the trustees of the LLC for the service they have provided over the years in displaying the great collection that the museum has amassed.
“(The County) appreciates the fact that many of these items will still be available at other locations to enhance the history of the community,” the order reads.
This matter was discussed by County Mayor Gary Cordell at the April meeting of the Capital Outlay Committee, during which he reported that the property would soon revert back to the county, yet declined to comment on the details of the final order.
The land has been a bone of contention for a couple of years after a suit was filed, demanding the land be reverted back to the county.
In 1988, the founders of the museum requested of Coffee County to use the land to build a museum. The county passed a resolution to convey five acres for the purpose of building a museum. The approved resolution provided that “in the event the property described in the Resolution ceases to be used for the purposes contained in the Resolution ownership of the land and any improvements thereon shall revert to Coffee County.”
According to the county, initially, the museum operated on a regular schedule. About 2008, “there were serious questions raised by the public as well as officials of both Coffee County and Manchester as to whether the Museum was still actively functioning as a museum as opposed to merely retaining the property and the contents of the property. The hours for public use were no longer maintained and when it did function, it was primarily for prearranged events.”
With the departure of the museum and the reverting of ownership, the county will be able to decide what to do with the piece of premium real estate.