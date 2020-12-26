It’s potentially the most expensive piece of property in the county and its ultimate disposition could decide if the people in Manchester and Coffee County will soon enjoy the deliciousness of Chick-fil-A.
The county claims the property occupied by the Arrowheads Aerospace Museum since 1988 should revert to Coffee’s coffers because the museum is being operated as more of a storage depository than a museum for over a decade. However, the final act in the multi-million dollar question is yet to be played out, despite the county’s attorney maintaining Coffee County taxpayers have a rightful claim to the land presently housing the museum in Manchester.
For the Arrowheads Aerospace Museum property to be sold, public auction or sealed bids auction would be required, according to Coffee County Attorney Robert Huskey. The county attorney said the land belongs to the county because the museum hasn’t operated for years.
Huskey became a county attorney in April of 2008. Almost immediately after that, people raised issues about whether the museum was operational. City officials asked Huskey, since the land was county property, why “were we letting it just sit as a storehouse.”
On multiple occasions, Huskey tried to visit the museum during the posted hours, when it was supposed to be open, but the museum would be closed, he said.
About 2014 or 2015, shortly after Gary Cordell became mayor of Coffee County, “he asked me to schedule a time for us to go see the property.” Huskey went to the building many times, but every time it was closed. He tried to call director of the museum Judy Worthington but she would not answer or return his calls, according to Huskey. (Miss Worthington passed away earlier this year.)
They finally arranged a meeting and Cordell and Huskey visited the museum.
“We thought it was a good thing to have, but yet it was not being operated on a regular basis,” Huskey said. “It started out functioning as anticipated, but then it developed as more or less just a storehouse for the museum items.
About a year ago, when Chick-fil-A expressed interest, “we were delighted to learn that Chick-fil-A was interested in the property,” Huskey said.
County officials and Chick-fil-A had a meeting and “at that time Chick-fil-A was proposing to relocate the building to the back of the property for the Museum and let Chick-fil-A have the front.
“It appeared that Judy (Worthington) pretty much had the say and she said no to the deal at that time.
Several months later, the county filed a lawsuit against the museum because the museum had conveyed an easement to a portion of the museum property to LaQuinta Inn to utilize for a retention pond.
That was the reason for the lawsuit, said Huskey.
“That was something the Museum had no authority to do,” Huskey said.
At that time, Huskey didn’t know who served on the museum board.
“I didn’t even know who was connected with the Museum,” he said.
Huskey then found out that attorney Shawn Trail represented the museum board.
Huskey and Trail had a conversation and Trail told Huskey that Chick-fil-A was still interested in the property, according to the Huskey.
Since the lawsuit was filed. LaQuinta has found another strip of property to utilize as a retention pond, according to Huskey.
“When it comes to the talks with Chick-fil-A, “It seemed to me that the museum had the idea that they could get what they needed first and then if there was any left over the county could have that,” Huskey said. He said the museum expected Chick-fil-A to buy their interest and give them enough money to build a new building to relocate.
This would be unacceptable, according to Huskey, because the museum hasn’t operated and the land and revenues from it belongs to the county.
“If we were going to sell (the property), we must have either a public auction or a sealed bid auction,” Huskey said. “This is probably the most valuable piece of property in the county and that has got to be handled gingerly because if that is going to be sold, we want the County and the citizens of the County to get every dollars’ worth out of that property and we owe that obligation to the citizens over what we owe to the Museum.”