The Coffee County Manchester Tullahoma Museum, Inc., which operates the Arrowheads Aerospace Museum, denies that the land and the building should revert to Coffee County.
On Nov. 25, Shawn Trail, the attorney representing the museum, responded to the lawsuit filed by the county. The response states the museum (defendant) “denies the Plaintiff (Coffee County) is entitled to any of the relief for which it prays.” The defendant is asking that the lawsuit filed against the museum be dismissed.
County’s claims
Coffee County filed a lawsuit against the museum board on Sept. 16, asking the court to revert the land back to the county. Robert Huskey serves as Coffee County attorney.
In 1988, the founders of the museum requested of Coffee County to use the land to build a museum. The county passed a resolution to convey five acres for the purpose of building a museum. The approved resolution provided that “in the event the property described in the Resolution ceases to be used for the purposes contained in the Resolution ownership of the land and any improvements thereon shall revert to Coffee County.”
According to the county, initially, the museum operated on a regular schedule. About 2008, “there were serious questions raised by the public as well as officials of both Coffee County and Manchester as to whether the Museum was still actively functioning as a museum as opposed to merely retaining the property and the contents of the property. The hours for public use were no longer maintained and when it did function, it was primarily for prearranged events.”
Coffee County also claims that “the County has recently learned that in February of this year the Museum Board executed a contract with Blue Ocean General Partnership to lease a one-third acre tract of the Museum 5-acre tract to Blue Ocean for a period of twenty years after which that one-third acre would transfer to ownership of Blue Ocean.”
Blue Ocean plans to build a LaQuinta Inn on the property adjacent to the museum.
According to Coffee County, “the building continues to exist on the property, which labels it as a museum.” However, while the building has appropriate contents that would constitute a museum, “for a long period of time it has operated more as a storage facility for the items they collected as opposed to realistically functioning as a museum.”
The Arrowheads Aerospace Museum is located at 24 Campground Road. Judy Worthington, served as museum director. Worthington died Feb. 10, 2020.
Museum’s response
Coffee County Manchester Tullahoma Museum filed a response in the Chancery Court of Coffee County on Nov. 25, stating the “suit fails to state a cause of action upon which relief can be granted.”
The museum rejected the county’s claim that the hours for public use of the museum were no longer maintained and that when it functioned, the museum was used for prearranged events primarily.”
The defendant rejects the claim that for a long period of time the museum has operated more as a storage facility for the items as opposed to functioning as a museum.”
The Arrowheads Aerospace Museum launched an auction for the items displayed at the museum.
The auction was organized by Bob Parks Auction Co., LLC.
According to Bob Parks Auction, the auction was launched Nov. 23, and all items had to be picked up from the museum Saturday, Dec. 5.
Nearly 450 lots, some of them containing multiple items, were being sold, including memorabilia and items spanning from arrowheads and collectables to furniture and antiques.
Who oversees the Coffee County Manchester Tullahoma Museum?
Attorney Shawn Trail represents the Coffee County Manchester Tullahoma, Inc., the board operating the Arrowheads Aerospace Museum.
According to the Secretary of State Office, the organization is registered with the Tennessee Department of State – Division of Charitable Solicitations and Gaming, an exempt charity, until Dec. 31, 2020.
The museum has filed documents with the IRS and has a tax-exempt status. The organization has filed with the IRS “as far back as our records go (2008),” according to Kiera Nimmo, compliance analyst with Division of Charitable Solicitations and Gaming Office of Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
“The most recent Form 990 on file is FYE (fiscal year end) 6/30/2020,” Nimmo said.
According to the Secretary of State Office, the board members of the museum are: President/Treasurer Keith A. Nash and Vice President Arlissa Campbell. Barbara Harris serves as secretary.
Unauthorized deals?
With the ongoing lawsuit filed by Coffee County against Coffee County Manchester Tullahoma Museum, Inc., questions have been raised about the legality of transactions administered by the board.
The county alleges that since the museum no longer operates, the land and building should revert to Coffee County.
According to Coffee County Attorney Robert Huskey, it’s illegal to sell land that is owned conditionally and subject to a reverter, which is the case with the museum land.
In 1988, the founders of the museum requested of Coffee County to use the land to build a museum. The county approved a resolution to convey five acres for the purpose of building a museum. The approved resolution provided that “in the event the property described in the Resolution ceases to be used for the purposes contained in the Resolution ownership of the land and any improvements thereon shall revert to Coffee County.”
Blue Ocean deal
However, the museum has sold part of the property more than once, even though the museum had no authority to do so.
According to county documents, the museum directors have conveyed an easement to Blue Ocean, “however, they were without authority to make that conveyance without approval of the County, because of the County’s reverter interest in the land.”
Blue Ocean plans to build a LaQuinta Inn on the property adjacent to the museum.
In the lawsuit filed Sept. 16, Coffee County claims that “the County has recently learned that in February of this year the Museum Board executed a contract with Blue Ocean General Partnership to lease a one-third acre tract of the Museum 5-acre tract to Blue Ocean for a period of twenty years after which that one-third acre would transfer to ownership of Blue Ocean.”
According to the Register of Deeds office, the museum signed a deal with Blue Ocean, conveying a third of an acre to the company. The agreement, dated Feb. 7, 2020, states that Blue Ocean will pay to the museum an annual payment due on or before Feb. 1 of each year thereafter for a total of 20 years. That document is signed by Keith Nash.
In a similar situation, in 2001, the museum conveyed an easement to O’Charley’s restaurant for $100,500.
Arrowhead Museum chairman: Museum will continue to operate
According to The Chairman of the Coffee County Manchester Tullahoma Museum Board Keith Nash, the Arrowhead Aerospace Museum will continue to operate at a new 6,000 sq. ft. facility that will be built on Highway 55.
Nash, who has been a volunteer at the museum for 20 years.
“We’re trying to buy a piece of land on Highway 55. If we get that piece of land we’re going to build a new building. If not we’re going to have to move somewhere else,” Nash said Saturday, Dec. 5 at the museum building during the pickup time for the online auction
“We are planning on moving. (Right now) we’re getting rid of all the stuff that was in the gift shop that was for sale anyway and (the late) Judy (Worthington’s) private nativity collection.”
Nash said the museum was thinning out some things so that it would fit into a smaller space. The current building is approximately 8,000 sq. ft.
Nash said that the only reason that the museum is relocating is because of the suit by the county for the property.
“Chick-fil-a was interested in buying the land, and I told them I wasn’t opposed to it. But if I had to move, I had to move, I wanted Chick-fil-A to divvy up some (money) for a new building somewhere,” Nash said.
He speculated that Chick-fil-A’s interests motivated the county’s move to reclaim the property.
“I guess the county heard about that and (reasoned) if (the museum) is not opposed to moving, we’ll just sue him and take the land back.
“That’s an I-guess,” he cautioned, “not an I-know.”
Nash estimated a June or July timeframe for opening at a new location. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the process of acquiring a new location.