arrowheads museum for SKYBOX.jpg

The old Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum sold at auction Saturday, Dec. 10 for $2,530,000 to an online bidder.

"Any day you can put $2.5 million into the county coffers is a really good day. If we can put that much money in the county coffers, I think we've had a successful auction," said Coffee County Realty's Steve Jernigan. Coffee County Realty handled the auction.