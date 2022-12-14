The old Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum sold at auction Saturday, Dec. 10 for $2,530,000 to an online bidder.
"Any day you can put $2.5 million into the county coffers is a really good day. If we can put that much money in the county coffers, I think we've had a successful auction," said Coffee County Realty's Steve Jernigan. Coffee County Realty handled the auction.
Jernigan said the name of the buyer is not being released but the final bid was online from an investor from Chattanooga. Closing is requested within 30-45 days of the sale.
"We had several online bidders. This thing went phenomenally," Jernigan said. "We had several local investors and several out of town investors.
The auction met the reserve before the live auction started. Jimmy Jernigan and Craig Brady administered the auction. Jernigan said that the firm represented the county well.
The sale comes following a dispute between the county the LLC that operated the closed museum that resulted in a suit that was settled in the spring. The county alleged that it had a reverter clause in the contract that loaned the property to the museum. The county further claimed that the LLC was no longer maintaining the facility open to the public. Concerns also arose when the museum sold an easement to a neighboring hotel for a water retention pond. That property was returned to the county.
The Coffee County Planning Committee designated the property surplus in July and the selected Coffee County Realty’s bid in August. Coffee County Realty asked for a 2% commission on the sale.