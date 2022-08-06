Arson charges have been leveled against a Fayetteville woman after she allegedly “flicked a cigarette” and started fire at a residence on Weaver Street.
The woman, Lashonda Reams, 36, is charged with arson, aggravated domestic assault and public intoxication for the blaze that happened at her boyfriend’s residence.
“I observed a female walking away from a small structure fire,” the officer said of his observation while on routine patrol in the city, noting he detained the woman and called firefighters to the scene. “I placed her in the back of my patrol car while I got the victim out of the home.”
While the victim in the case was not keen about cooperating with lawmen concerning his girlfriend, Reams reportedly told police she and her boyfriend (the victim in this case) had been in a fight earlier. However, police said they saw no physical evidence to support her story and continued pressing her as to how the fire was started.
“She denied starting the fire,” police revealed of her claim of innocence, with lawmen pointing out she had originally told them she had never been to the home – something they found was untrue. “She smelled of smoke as she sat in the back of the patrol car.”
Reams eventually gave a statement to the fire marshal once he got to the scene of investigate the blaze.
“She stated that she did come out through the back of the house and may have ‘flicked a cigarette’ in the area where the fire started,” the police report revealed.
The subsequent investigation of the fire scene found the blaze to be the result of arson.