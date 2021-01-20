The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center Board of Directors has added several new members to the organization’s support team.
The first addition to the support team is Thomas Batchelor, who will serve as grant coordinator. Batchelor and his wife, Juli, moved to the area recently and has a history of volunteer work. He has served on various historic commissions and nonprofits as secretary, treasurer and advisor.
Batchelor has been an architect for 19 years, managing multi-million-dollar projects with federal, state and local requirements, and has served as a planning, building and codes official for six years.
The art center says Batchelor is “a lifelong student with a deep appreciation of the arts, architecture, city planning, philosophy and Japanese martial arts.”
The next member of the support team is Christina Marin. Marin will serve as the Marketing Director and Fundraising Chair for the art center’s Fundraising Committee.
Marin has 10-plus years of digital marketing experience as well as experience with traditional marketing solutions like direct mail, newspaper and events.
The art center stated it was honored to have Christina and her daughter Arianna as members of the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center.
The last member of the support team is Tori Perry. Perry will be serving as the Design and Marketing Coordinator. The Tullahoma native brings experience with photography, graphic design and social media marketing to the team. Perry works as a print specialist at EC Design and Print in Tullahoma.
The art center described Perry as someone who is “enthusiastic about supporting the arts, small businesses and her local community.”