The Tullahoma Art Center (TAC) Board of Directors held a special-called meeting with members this past week to address what has been happening over the last few months and to address rumors surrounding the art center.
Before moving forward the board said it spoke to legal counsel on what can be said, as the State Attorney General’s office is still currently investigating some matters.
TAC letter
In July the board sent its members a letter stating the board made the decision to remove one of TAC’s high-ranking officials after conducting an investigation regarding the misappropriation money.
“Based upon the evidence collected thus far, the Board has reason to believe that said official has misappropriated corporate funds, mismanaged corporate assets and operations, completed unauthorized expenditures and converted corporate assets,” the letter stated.
The official in question was never named due to the ongoing investigation.
The money in question
The discovery that led the board to take action was a withdrawal from an ATM during banking business hours from the TAC debit card. The board said it has no receipts to what it was for.
This discovery led the board to dismiss the former member and contact the proper authorities.
The art center has since been undergoing an audit, the first since 2011. The center has also been going through receipts, bank statements and other records dating back to 1968. It was during the audit that board members discovered other transactions not approved by the board over the last few years.
These include a bank statement that showed a large withdrawal from its bank account dating back to the Arts Alive event from last year which did not match deposit records and receipts showing two gas fill-up purchases with the TAC debit card. All the unapproved purchases were made with grant money and had no paper trail.
Bonnaroo grant
The board talked about the Bonnaroo grant it received last year, which was to help redesign the painting lab and establish a pottery lab. The board said the grant was never put in their accounting records and about $1,900 was misappropriated and is somewhere.
The board has reached out to Bonnaroo Works Fund about the situation. Board members mentioned when the grant was established there was no criteria on how to report how it was spent. The board explained when a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization files for a grant they have to report on how the money is being used.
The board said those purchases jeopardized the status of the art center and could have led it to be shut down. The board added that everything being discussed has been reported to the state attorney general upon discovery. By law any nonprofit that has a discrepancy must report it at once.
The board said it has listened to recordings from previous meetings, including one where board members at the time openly discussed the money being misused. The board made clear this was not okay as that money belonged to the community.
“Finances are a big thing for a nonprofit because those are public,” the board said. “We’re a public benefit organization, and that money belongs to the people in the community.”
The board said it’s working to find out where the money went and what was purchased with it. It also made clear that the money in question is grant money and money made by the art center.
Response to the city
Board members then addressed comments made by city officials.
In a July meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the city board decided to table the center’s annual appropriation from the city until it could hear from TAC representatives about the situation.
The TAC board attorney is currently in talks with the city attorney, according to the board. TAC is ready to talk to the city, the board added, and there is a plan in place if TAC does not receive city dollars.
The future
After clearing up the rumors, the board then addressed members about what the plan is moving forward.
The board members said they want to be involved with the city in endeavors like joining the Tullahoma Arts Council and the tourism commission but acknowledged they must take care of what’s happening within the art center first before making other obligations.
The board also talked about some of its new programs and the focus on working with other nonprofits like Skills Development Center as a way to give back to the community.
The board also talked about creating several committees to help the TAC Board of Directors. It was announced that TAC has started to establish an advisory committee, consisting of artists and members, who will give advice about exhibits and other things.
TAC plans on creating an oversight committee but has held off, as the majority of the current board of directors were not elected by members and are serving as interim members. According to the board, when the bylaws changed a few years ago, the only authority members have is electing board of directors. Board members can then add someone to the board if another member leaves.
They said the attorney has checked multiple times to make sure that is legal.
The board said it wants to establish a group of senior members that will be involved in helping in changing bylaws, the charter or policies and procedures. The board added it wants to add an amendment where the board cannot dissolve the oversight committee.
To finish up, the board thanked every member for their feedback and helping out since February. The board then talked about the possible future of the art center. The board has reached out to all members and heard that the art center needs to keep pushing.
“This relationship with the memberships needs to be corrected and [the relationship] with the public needs to be corrected because this just adds to the history of this place and it needs to stop,” the board said.
The September meeting will also see members choosing a new Board of Directors as well. Members are asked to submit their nominations by 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. There are seven seats available including president, treasurer and secretary. The annual membership meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
The board is also asking for volunteers to help catalog its assets for the audit and to help at the center during business hours. TAC’s current business hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anyone wanting to contact TAC can call 931-455-1234 or email art@tullahomaart.com.