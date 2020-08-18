The art center will have a one-night-only exhibition in celebration of the Tennessee walking horse.
The Tullahoma Art Center (TAC) will be collaborating with the Tennessee Walking Horse National Museum (TWHNM) to present the exhibit “A Walking Tradition” Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The event be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. Children under 18 get in free, and TAC members can call to reserve a spot.
The exhibit will present two floors of art and historical artifacts provided by the museum, some of which are part of the museum’s archives and not on regular display to the public.
The TWHNM revealed the exhibit is “a fundraising collaboration between the Tennessee Walking Horse National Museum and the Tullahoma Art Center.”
The museum has been based out of Wartrace since 2011. It was originally based in Shelbyville. It then moved to Lynchburg in the 1990s before closing down in 2005.
The one-night event coincides with the 82nd Annual Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration which takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 in Shelbyville. The TWHNC Board of Directors met in July to discuss safety guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A Walking Tradition” is also one of TAC’s first events since closing due to the pandemic. TAC will be reopening Sept. 1.
The TNWHM said the collaboration between the two nonprofit organizations will be an extraordinary event that fans of the horse will not want to miss.
