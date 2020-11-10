The Tullahoma Art Center will be hosting “Culture: Through our Eyes” event Saturday Nov. 14 starting at 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at the art center with advance tickets $5 while at the door tickets will cost $10.
The exhibit will host a variety of “original, eccentric and thought provoking masterpieces” that will engage and enlighten attendees’ perception of the world as they see it.
The event will consist of various works of visual expression from eight local black artists including Beth Hamilton-Taylor, Shayna Brown, Felicia Eady, Aerial Mosley, Kameron Kinslow, Shavon Dixon, Paul Rippy and Charles Key. Live entertainment will be provided by Ashley and Zach Brooks.
“We as a people often feel unseen and unheard, in a world where the black experience is often minimized and dismissed,” the event announcement revealed. “We want to display our experience, perception and culture through our eyes.”
The event is being curated by TAC President Joshua Cole along with Jamie Moorehead and Tiffany Kennerly.
For more information about the event, contact Moorehead at jamiemoorehead@yahoo.com or Cole at joshua.cole@tullahomaartcenter.org.