Recently, the Tullahoma Art Center announced it was changing its name back to the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center.
In a statement made on its Facebook page, the board of directors made the decision to revert back to the old name and logo after receiving requests from several members.
The statement read, “We are excited and pleased to announce that after receiving numerous concerns and requests from our members, the Board of Directors carefully made the decision to revert back to the organizations former name ‘Tullahoma Fine Arts Center.’”
Tullahoma Fine Art Center Vice President Jackie Smotherman Smith noted that the sign outside and mailbox still displays the old name. The city even still has paperwork with the art center’s former name on documents. Given those reasons, the board of directors decided to vote and return to the old name.
The original name change to “Tullahoma Art Center” occurred in October of 2016 because the art center at the time was making an effort to rebrand itself and expand its horizons with a new name, classes and administration. The purpose of the name change was to bring in a broader selection of local artists in the area.
Smith added along with the name change there will be a change in what classes were offered. The board has decided to nix classes, like music lessons, that could interfere with South Jackson Civic Center and focus more on fine art classes.
“We didn’t want to interfere with the civic center, so we’ve done away [with those classes] and just stayed with artistic classes, and not so much the music and plays as we didn’t want to step on their toes,” Smith said.
The Board of Directors stated the transition will be made over the next several weeks, and the organization will still encompass all forms of visual arts.
The statement ended with board of directors thanking members who have continuously supported the organization, are looking forward to the new year.
The art center will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4 and will reopen on Jan. 5.
For more information, contact the art center at art@tullahomaartcenter.org and 455-1234.