Saturday night was a big night for the Tullahoma Art Center (TAC) as it presented “Culture: Through Our Eyes” exhibit.
The family-friendly event sold nearly 150 tickets and parked 105 cars.
“The Tullahoma Art Center Board of Directors is extremely pleased with the way the inaugural ‘Culture: Through Our Eyes’, an exhibition of local black artists, turned out,” said TAC President Josh Cole. “The attendance by the community was amazing and we hope to continue to have this event yearly.”
The event was created by Jamie Moorehead, who also curated the event with Tiffany Kennerly.
Moorehead said the inspiration of the event was to showcase some of the local black artists in the community while giving those who feel unheard a chance to present what they see every day.
“We’re looking to show you what our culture looks like through our eyes, so we all can relate without having to talk about it so much,” Moorehead said. “We just want to show our talents and display who we are instead of who we are portrayed to be.”
The idea of the exhibit came to Moorehead in a dream where she walked around an exhibit in an art center. She also saw Cole’s appearances at the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman meetings defending the art center. So, she came by TAC and presented her idea to Cole. Cole said he was all in but had to get it approved by the rest of the board first.
When she approved to run the event, Moorehead reached out to local artist Beth Hamilton and Kennerly for assistance. Hamilton reached out to other artists while Kennerly helped Moorehead with setting up the exhibit and to curate it.
“I began working to gather a team together,” Moorehead said.
As the night went on, Moorehead and Kennerly were overjoyed with the turnout of the event, as well as seeing the artists in their element and mingling with everyone.
“We visualized something but actually to see it come to life is amazing,” Kennerly said.
Moorehead added, “We wanted the artists to be seen and to see all the diversity in the rooms.”
The local artists who presented their works include Hamilton, Shayna Brown, Felicia Eady, Aerial Mosley, Kameron Kinslow, Shavon Dixon, Paul Rippy and Charles Key.
Ashley and Zach Brooks performed “mood music” throughout the night to give attendees an idea of how the artists are able to work through their adversities with art.
Both Moorehead and Kennerly said given the year has seen much division and misunderstanding, they wanted the exhibit to show that the community can come together and talk through their differences as well as show a glimpse of what diversity should look like on a daily basis.
“Although you may not experience what we’ve experienced on a day-to-day basis, now you can visualize how it’s affecting us and how we can still come together as a community and respect each other’s perspectives and what’s happening in our lives,” Moorehead said.
The TAC Board of Directors thanked the artists as well as Moorehead and Kennerly for their hard work presenting at the exhibition. According to Cole, the board approved both Moorehead and Kennerly to be in-house curators because of the hard work they put into the exhibit.
“We feel that they can carry on this ambition for other events,” Cole said.
Moorehead and Kennerly want to hear feedback for future galleries as they plan on featuring more diversity and highlighting other cultures as well.