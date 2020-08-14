The Tullahoma Art Center (TAC) is reopening its doors.
TAC announced on its Facebook page it will be reopening Sept. 1.
“The Tullahoma Art Center is excited to announce that our facilities will be reopening on September 1, 2020, with new programs, classes and exhibits,” the post read.
TAC said it is working on class scheduling and will post any updates as soon as possible. The statement by the art center listed openings for acrylic painting classes for Sept. 15 and Sept. 29. Both classes will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and will cost $45. Each class will focus on different paintings.
The art center shut down back in March in response to COVID-19 and postponed reopening in July.
In a statement delaying the reopening in July, TAC announced it was “in the best interest of the organization, our members and the general public” to postpone its originally scheduled reopening date until Sept. 1.
The board stated its biggest concern was the health and safety of its members and the public. The art center said it will be taking precautions to continue to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
“We have certainly missed everyone and hope that you can drop in to visit,” TAC said. “Tullahoma Art Center will be taking as many precautions as possible to help fight spread of COVID-19.”
While TAC has been closed, questions have come up in regards what has been going on within the art center by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Questions were raised after a cryptic letter was sent out to members suggesting misconduct on the part of a high-ranking official there.
It was unanimously decided by the city board to pause the center’s annual appropriation from the city until a representative from the center explains the goings on at the center to it.
