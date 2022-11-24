Jacobs employees gathered around several video monitors throughout the Tullahoma campus Wednesday morning at 12:45 a.m. CST to celebrate the successful launch of NASA’s Artemis I mission. Tullahoma staff performed numerous projects at most of the NASA sites, upgrading test facilities for the developmental testing of the Space Launch System (SLS) in the years leading to this launch.
In five days of its mission, the Orion spacecraft flew 80 miles above the Moon’s surface Monday morning after successfully completing an outbound powered flyby burn.
Artemis I is an unmanned flight test of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft is an integrated system for humanity's return to the Moon. Artemis I is the first in a series complex missions to provide a foundation for human deep space exploration, and demonstrate NASA’s commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond, including missions to Mars. The first mission will demonstrate the performance of both Orion and the SLS rocket and test the capabilities to orbit the Moon and return to Earth.
According to officials, NASA was literally in the dark during the burn as it was out of communication with the spacecraft due to it being on the far side of the moon at the time. During this time, the Orion was more than 230,000 miles away from Earth.
The burn’s success on Monday sets up another important maneuver for the Orion later this week, as the spacecraft will perform a second vital maneuver necessary for it to where it will enter the distant retrograde orbit around the Moon. The Orion will perform this insertion burn on Friday, Nov. 25, using the European Service Module, and will remain in this orbit for a week to test its spacecraft systems. The distant retrograde orbit will take the Orion 40,000 miles past the Moon before it returns home to Earth on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Locally, Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) and Jacobs had a hand in Artemis I and the Orion capsule. AEDC’s engineers were a big part in testing that the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle (MPCV) could withstand reentry conditions, while Jacobs’ role in Artemis I was to receive all SLS and Orion flight hardware, assembling and integrating all the large elements, conducting final tests and checkouts, transporting the rocket and spacecraft to the pad, helping to launch it on the mission and then supporting the recovery of Orion. The Tullahoma branch was involved and focused on the design and construction of the testing facilities, as well as being on site with NASA to assist in assembling the launch tower and pad.
Like many other groups, Jacobs employees gathered around several video monitors early in the morning Wednesday, Nov. 16, to celebrate Artemis I’s successful. Jacobs officials said in a statement that Jacobs personnel were excited and proud that they play such a significant role in NASA’s mission to return to the moon and beyond.
As long as Artemis I maintains its course, NASA will then begin to start preparing and planning for Artemis II, which will send astronauts around the Moon near 2024.
By 2025, NASA plans to launch Artemis III, with the objective is to land a crew down near the lunar south pole, the site of the envisioned research base. Artemis III will be the first crewed lunar landing since the final Apollo mission in 1972, and the first ever to put a woman and a person of color down on the moon, according to officials.