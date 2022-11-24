2A - Jacobs Artemis watch party.jpg

Jacobs employees gathered around several video monitors throughout the Tullahoma campus Wednesday morning at 12:45 a.m. CST to celebrate the successful launch of NASA’s Artemis I mission. Tullahoma staff performed numerous projects at most of the NASA sites, upgrading test facilities for the developmental testing of the Space Launch System (SLS) in the years leading to this launch.

 Photo provided

In five days of its mission, the Orion spacecraft flew 80 miles above the Moon’s surface Monday morning after successfully completing an outbound powered flyby burn.

Artemis I is an unmanned flight test of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft is an integrated system for humanity's return to the Moon. Artemis I is the first in a series complex missions to provide a foundation for human deep space exploration, and demonstrate NASA’s commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond, including missions to Mars. The first mission will demonstrate the performance of both Orion and the SLS rocket and test the capabilities to orbit the Moon and return to Earth.