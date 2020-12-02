The Tullahoma arts community is getting into the holiday spirit by having several events for the month of December. Both the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center and South Jackson Civic Center will have a number of performances, exhibits and more starting this weekend.
Tullahoma Fine Arts Center
Starting at noon Dec. 5, the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center will be holding its “A Very Tullahoma Christmas” exhibit for the month of December along with featuring “The Best Little Gift Shop in Tullahoma.”
The exhibits will feature Christmas artwork to help create a nostalgic Christmas experience from local artists Karen Ingle, Carol Ann Stephens, Jennie Roles-Walter, Kathy Mullins and Sharon Prosser. The art center will also have Christmas decorations on display.
The upstairs exhibit will host “The Best Little Gift Shop in Tullahoma” where residents can get the chance to support local vendors to find Christmas gifts for friends and family.
For more information, contact the art center at art@tullahomaartcenter.org and 455-1234.
South Jackson Civic Center
Meanwhile, across the street, South Jackson Civic Center will also be hosting several events throughout the month of December.
In partnership with the Long School of Dance, SJCC will present the classic Christmas play “The Nutcracker” Saturday Dec. 5 and Sunday Dec. 6. The Saturday show will have two performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., while Sunday will only have the 2 p.m. performance. A livestream feed will be available for the 7 p.m. Saturday performance. Reservations for the live feed is available for those who cannot see the show in person. Tickets for students and adults in advance are $10 and $15, respectively, while tickets at the door are $12 and $17, respectively.