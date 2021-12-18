Ascend, Middle Tennessee’s largest credit union which is headquartered in Tullahoma, has announced that it has appointed Colby Wilson as corporate communications lead. Wilson reports to Vice President of Marketing Lisa Hayes and is responsible for member communications, public relations, content creation and messaging for marketing and internal communications.
“Colby has an extensive background in media relations,” said Hayes. “His deep knowledge of communications strategies and public relations is a great fit for Ascend. Colby’s skills will help us clearly communicate with our members, employees and the public to help generate goodwill for our credit union and members.”
Wilson brings to Ascend more than 10 years of media relations leadership experience in Middle Tennessee. Prior to joining the credit union, he was the director of athletic communications at Austin Peay State University where he won several College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Writing Contest Awards and Tennessee Sports Writers Association Writing Contest Awards. Previous to that, he was an athletic communications assistant at Lipscomb University.
“Ascend is the biggest and best credit union in Middle Tennessee,” said Wilson. “It’s an exciting time to be joining this outstanding team. I look forward to spearheading its longstanding message and mission, including the many benefits and contributions Ascend provides our members and our mid-state communities.”
A native of Cedar Hill, Wilson earned his bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Austin Peay State University and a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Memphis. Colby has been married to his wife, Sarah, for 10 years and they have two children, Jack and Caroline.