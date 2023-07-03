Ascend Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Tullahoma, has announced that it has awarded $2,500 scholarships to 10 members. This is the 21st consecutive year Ascend has supported the ambitions of its members to further their education.
Winners of the 2023 Ascend Federal Credit Union Scholarship are:
● Aeriana Anderson – Manchester – East Tennessee State University
● Aaliyah Ehiemua – Hendersonville – Vanderbilt University
● George Farag – Antioch – Middle Tennessee State University
● Rachel Grijalva – Shelbyville – Lipscomb University
● Esther Huai – Nashville – University of Pennsylvania
● Akua Kuffour – Murfreesboro – South University, Savannah
● Matthew Manning – Murfreesboro – Middle Tennessee State University
● Ta’Licia Martin – Murfreesboro – Middle Tennessee State University
● Elizabeth Mason – Tullahoma – Tennessee Technological University
● Juliet Romines – McKenzie – The University of Tennessee, Chattanooga
“On behalf of Ascend, I would like to congratulate these students for their hard work, academic excellence and passion to learn,” said Ascend Chief Strategy Officer Leslie Copeland. “We are proud to help students in our community fulfill their dreams, and we are excited to support these students as they begin the next chapter in their lives.”
Since starting its scholarship program in 2003, Ascend has awarded $256,000 to 226 members.
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be members of Ascend Federal Credit Union and plan to enroll or prove enrollment as a full-time student at an accredited college, university, technical or trade school in pursuit of an associate, bachelors, masters or other advanced-degree program in the next academic year.
Details for Ascend scholarships for the 2024 academic year will be posted at ascend.org later this year. Scholarship winners may reapply for the next academic year if they meet program requirements. Ascend employees, officials and any of their family members are excluded from eligibility.