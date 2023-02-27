2A - AscendTNCPhoto (1).jpg

Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, has announced that it has donated $50,000 to The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in Tennessee. The gift will support TNC projects to improve the water quality and connectivity of the Duck and Elk Rivers in Middle Tennessee.

“From the day Ascend was founded 72 years ago, we have always believed it is our duty to support organizations that are making our great state a better place to live and raise a family,” said Ascend President and CEO Caren Gabriel. “The streams and rivers in Middle Tennessee are not only a beautiful part of our landscape, but they are also among the most biodiverse in the world. We are pleased and honored to support The Nature Conservancy’s work to preserve and restore the Duck and Elk Rivers for the enjoyment of current and future generations.”