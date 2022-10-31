Tullahoma-based Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, has recently made a donation of $34,500 to Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee. The contribution will support Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee’s ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, as well as other leadership programs. It is the largest contribution Ascend has made to the organization.
“This donation underscores Ascend’s commitment to fund organizations like Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee that are making a difference in the communities we serve,” said Caren Gabriel, Ascend president and CEO. “As a Girl Scout alum, I know firsthand how much scouting influenced my life. We are honored to support Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee and its programs that encourage diversity, equity and inclusion, and empower the next generation of diverse leaders.”
Ascend’s donation provides vital funding to expand Josephine’s Journey, a program that was launched in 2021 to help girls learn to identify racism, explore the meaning of inclusivity, and develop the confidence to promote and stand for equitable treatment. The donation also helped fund the organization’s annual Girl Scout Summit, a convention-style event that increases career readiness, explores post-secondary school finances and encourages entrepreneurship.
“We are honored to continue our partnership with Ascend Federal Credit Union,” said Agenia Clark, president and CEO of Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee. “All girls should have equal opportunity to achieve their highest potential. This donation helps us provide the types of programs that will do exactly that, and inspires our Girl Scouts to become responsible, caring, and engaged citizens in our community.”
Ascend has a long history of supporting Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee. Over the past decade, the credit union has supported multiple programs and projects, reaching thousands of young women in its communities.
With more than 252,000 members and more than $3.7 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States.
Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee is the premier leadership organization for all girls to have the opportunity to pursue greatness, create sustainable change in their communities, and actively transform the world around them now and for future generations. Locally, the first troops were started in 1917, with the Nashville Girl Scout Council receiving its charter in 1926. Today, Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee serves 39 counties that include more than 11,000 Girl Scouts and 5,000 volunteers.