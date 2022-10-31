girl scouts- KLC-9640

Tullahoma-based Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, has recently made a donation of $34,500 to Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee. The contribution will support Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee’s ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, as well as other leadership programs. It is the largest contribution Ascend has made to the organization.

“This donation underscores Ascend’s commitment to fund organizations like Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee that are making a difference in the communities we serve,” said Caren Gabriel, Ascend president and CEO. “As a Girl Scout alum, I know firsthand how much scouting influenced my life. We are honored to support Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee and its programs that encourage diversity, equity and inclusion, and empower the next generation of diverse leaders.”