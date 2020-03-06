Tullahoma-based Ascend Federal Credit Union has donated $10,000 to the Tennessee Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) toward LLS’s Children’s Initiative, a ground-breaking global program supporting critical childhood care and cancer research. The contribution, the first by a company in Tennessee for the Children’s Initiative, will help fund innovative clinical and scientific research and specialized patient and caregiver support, as well as support efforts to improve public policy to accelerate the development of new cancer treatments.
“The LLS Children’s Initiative represents the industry’s most creative thinking and hinges on one ingredient: unprecedented collaboration led by LLS and our philanthropic partners,” said Jeff Parsley, LLS Tennessee Chapter Executive Director. “Our vision is for young patients to not only survive their cancers, but to thrive in their lives after treatment. We at the Tennessee Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society are so grateful to have Ascend Federal Credit Union be Tennessee’s first donor specific to this initiative.”
Leveraging LLS’s leadership in the oncology community as a patient-centered convener, the Children’s Initiative’s mission is to fundamentally change the way pediatric blood cancers are researched and treated. The goal is to dramatically shift the standard of care for pediatric patients, moving from therapies that can leave children with lifelong health challenges to treatments that precisely target cancer without harm to the rest of the child’s body.
“Supporting organizations that are advocates for advancements in children’s health in Middle Tennessee has always been a priority for Ascend,” said Caren Gabriel, Ascend President and CEO. “Our employees and members have supported LLS for more than 13 years. We are honored to now be part of this worldwide campaign to revolutionize the standard of care for children with cancer and vastly improve the quality of life of patients and their families.”
Parsley accepted the donation at Ascend’s headquarters in Tullahoma on Jan. 22. On hand for the presentation were Ascend Chief Strategy Officer Leslie Copeland, Parsley, Gabriel, Ascend Marketing Specialist Leah Bowen and Ascend Assistant Vice President of Business Development Erin Spence.
A longtime partner with the Tennessee Chapter of LLS, Ascend also supports LLS’s annual fundraising event, Costumed for a Cure. Last Halloween, Ascend employees again dressed up in their most creative costumes and brought in decorated pumpkins. Anyone who visited an Ascend branch could vote for their favorite costume or pumpkin with a donation. The event raised $2,190 from employee and member donations from all over Middle Tennessee — nearly $600 more than 2018.
LLS is the leader in advancing breakthroughs in immunotherapy, genomics and personalized medicine. LLS also helps ensure patients have access to quality, affordable and coordinated care. For more information about the LLS Children’s Initiative, visit www.LLS.org/Childrens-Initiative.