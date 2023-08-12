Quentrece Smith

Quentrece Smith

 Photo provided

Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced the retirement of Debra Boyd, vice president of branch delivery and the promotion of Quentrece Smith to vice president of branch delivery.  

“Debra will be retiring from Ascend after 37 years of service,” said Jason Powers, senior vice president of administration. “Debra’s contributions to the credit union have been instrumental to its successes. Our members and employees have benefitted greatly from her industry knowledge, leadership voice, and focus on the delivery of outstanding member service from the branch delivery channel. We wish her the best in her retirement.”  

Debra Boyd

Debra Boyd