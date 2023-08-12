Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced the retirement of Debra Boyd, vice president of branch delivery and the promotion of Quentrece Smith to vice president of branch delivery.
“Debra will be retiring from Ascend after 37 years of service,” said Jason Powers, senior vice president of administration. “Debra’s contributions to the credit union have been instrumental to its successes. Our members and employees have benefitted greatly from her industry knowledge, leadership voice, and focus on the delivery of outstanding member service from the branch delivery channel. We wish her the best in her retirement.”
Boyd joined AEDC Federal Credit Union in 1986 as a teller. During her more than three decades of service, she earned numerous promotions – to senior loan officer then branch manager. In 1995, Boyd accepted the role of director of branch operations which transitioned to vice president of branch delivery in 2013. During her tenure in the role, Boyd led a plethora of projects including the name change and rebranding to Ascend Federal Credit Union, the launch of video teller technology and more than 25 branch expansions and retrofit projects that positioned the credit union for its successful growth within its expanded market area.
“As I reflect on the part I have played in the journey of Ascend Federal Credit Union, I am filled with a sense of accomplishment and fulfillment. It has been my privilege to lead Ascend as its vice president of branch delivery for the past 32 years,” said Boyd. “I am thankful to the members, my colleagues and Ascend leadership for the encouragement and support over those years. I am also delighted to hand over the reins to Quentrece and feel confident that with her leadership contributions, Ascend will continue to be one of Middle Tennessee’s most-loved financial institutions.”
Smith has been with Ascend since 2000 – holding roles as part-time receptionist, member service representative, branch management trainee, branch manager, assistant vice president of branch delivery and senior assistant vice president of branch delivery. In her new role as vice president of branch delivery, Smith will be responsible for overseeing the management of financial centers and ensuring that branch operation management follows required policies and procedures. Smith will report directly to Powers. Smith holds a Bachelor of Science from Middle Tennessee State University.
“I am honored by the opportunity to succeed Debra and continue her hard work and dedication to the credit union, our employees and our members,” said Smith. “I look forward to this exciting opportunity at Ascend as vice president of branch delivery and the chance to better serve our members and communities in Middle Tennessee.”
