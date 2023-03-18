Ascend FCU HQ

Due to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, Ascend Federal Credit Union (FCU) has issued a statement to its members to ease any concerns and uncertainty.

“The recent events surrounding Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have understandably caused concern and uncertainty among many individuals and businesses,” Ascend FCU officials said. “We want to emphasize that your funds remain safe and secure with Ascend.”

Tags

Recommended for you