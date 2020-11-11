Partners for Healing, an area nonprofit organization providing free primary health care services to the working uninsured, recently got a healthy donation from the community’s credit union.
Ascend Federal Credit Union donated $10,000 to Partners in order to help it fulfill its mission of serving the health care needs of individuals in Coffee, Franklin and Moore counties, where patient visits have increased 23% this year due to the financial pressures of the COVID-19 public health crisis.
“We are honored to support Partners for Healing, an organization that is making a difference in our community,” said Caren Gabriel, Ascend CEO. “Many individuals and families in Middle Tennessee are now facing tremendous financial challenges as a result of being furloughed, laid off or having their working hours dramatically reduced because of the pandemic. This contribution will help the caregivers at Partners for Healing continue to provide crucial services to patients who may otherwise have had to forgo treatment because they could not afford it.”
“COVID has changed many things this year, but the ongoing needs of our patients have not changed,” said Lynn Brumfield, Partners for Healing Executive Director. “They still have high blood pressure and need daily medicine. They still have diabetes and need insulin. They still have transportation issues and financial challenges that make their lives complicated. Ascend’s generous donation has helped to fill a funding void that will allow us to continue to serve our patients in these challenging times.”
Ascend has supported Partners for Healing since 2013. The donation comes from Ascend’s Charitable Donation Account (CDA), which was established in November 2017 by its board of directors. The CDA allows Ascend to generate revenue from investments to support various charitable endeavors.
Partners for Healing was organized in November 2001 to provide free primary health care services to uninsured individuals who are working, disabled or transitioning into work in Coffee, Franklin and Moore counties. Started by area community leaders, the organization operates a clinic that provides health care services such as annual physical exams and check-ups, diagnostic testing (mammograms and ultrasounds, for example), chronic disease management (for diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia) and mental health counseling.