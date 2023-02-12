Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced today that it has donated $115,585 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to help individuals and families have access to food this holiday season. The donation, one of Ascend’s largest to Second Harvest Food Bank this year, includes a $50,000 cash gift, $60,000 to purchase a 53-foot refrigerated trailer, and $5,585 donated by credit union employees and members.
The refrigerated trailer will help expand Second Harvest’s distribution operation, which includes their Grocery Rescue Program. This program rescues, sorts, and distributes safe to eat frozen meat, dairy, and produce from nearly 314 grocery stores and food donors that would otherwise be destined for a landfill. This rescued food contributed to the approximately 35 million meals provided by Second Harvest last year to our neighbors in need across Middle and West Tennessee.
“We are truly humbled by Ascend’s continued support during the holidays,” said Nancy Keil, Second Harvest president and CEO. “Food insecurity is a very real problem in Middle and West Tennessee, and surging inflation this year, especially for food and grocery items, has placed a severe financial burden on many families. Ascend’s generous gift will help us feed thousands of people who otherwise would not enjoy a special meal this holiday season.”
“Giving back to the communities we serve is at the heart of our mission,” said Ascend President and CEO Caren Gabriel. “Ascend is proud to partner with the dedicated team at Second Harvest Food Bank who have made a tremendous effort to ensure that all Middle Tennesseans have access to the food they need.”
To raise awareness about food insecurity and maximize contributions during the holidays, Ascend encouraged employees and members to donate to Second Harvest via an online portal provided by the credit union. Credit union employees and members raised $5,585 via this method, which will pay for more than 23,340 meals for Middle Tennesseans.
Ascend employees also held a corporate-wide food drive during November and collected 7,203 non-perishable food items for Second Harvest.
Ascend, its employees and its members have been participating in food drives and raising money for Second Harvest since 2018. During the past five years, they have donated more than 40,000 items and raised more than $335,301.