Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced today that it has donated $115,585 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to help individuals and families have access to food this holiday season. The donation, one of Ascend’s largest to Second Harvest Food Bank this year, includes a $50,000 cash gift, $60,000 to purchase a 53-foot refrigerated trailer, and $5,585 donated by credit union employees and members.

The refrigerated trailer will help expand Second Harvest’s distribution operation, which includes their Grocery Rescue Program. This program rescues, sorts, and distributes safe to eat frozen meat, dairy, and produce from nearly 314 grocery stores and food donors that would otherwise be destined for a landfill. This rescued food contributed to the approximately 35 million meals provided by Second Harvest last year to our neighbors in need across Middle and West Tennessee.

