Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest federal credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced that it has been named to Training magazine’s Top 100 list for the seventh consecutive year. Ascend is the highest-ranking company based in Tennessee and ranked 21 in the U.S., seven positions higher than the previous year.
It is also the sixth consecutive year that Ascend has placed in the top 40 on the list. The Top 100 (formally Top 125) showcases the 100 world class companies that excel at employee training and development.
The rebranding from Top 125 to Top 100 reflects the awards program’s decision to raise standards for recognizing training excellence. As such, companies that made the list this year are especially noteworthy because of their ability to adjust and transform learning development and training methods during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To be honored again nationally among so many well-known companies, especially with the hurdles of 2020, shows the passionate dedication of our team,” said Ascend President and CEO Caren Gabriel. “Innovation is key to continuing to provide a strong employee culture and educational environment. I am very proud of their efforts.”
Celebrating its 21st anniversary, the Training Top 100 recognizes the top learning organizations across the globe with the most successful employee-sponsored training and development programs. The ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including total training budget, percentage of payroll receiving training, scope of training programs provided, detailed formal and informal training programs, training linked to business/business unit goals, business outcomes resulting from training and Kirkpatrick Level 3 and 4 evaluation, a model for analyzing the results of training and educational programs.
With more than 223,500 members and more than $3 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States. Based in Tullahoma, the member-owned financial institution offers banking, loan, retirement and investment services from its 29 branches, more than 55,000 free ATMs worldwide, online banking portal and mobile app.