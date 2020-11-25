Ascend Federal Credit Union has announced that Josiah Leverich has been promoted to senior vice president, deposits and payments. In this role, Leverich will be responsible for Ascend’s strategic vision and direction for the retail and business deposit and credit card portfolios, as well as retail investments, card operations, payments, and digital banking.
“We are excited to welcome Josiah into this new, senior role,” said Matt Jernigan, executive vice president of Ascend Federal Credit Union. “His years of product management and technology application experience make him a great fit for this position, which is crucial to our organization, as deposit and payment policies are becoming increasingly important to our members when choosing where to do business.”
With 20 years of experience in business and technology development, Leverich most recently served as vice president of information technology for Ascend. In that role, he led the technology direction of the business applications support team. Prior to joining Ascend, he was director of product management at USAA, where he was responsible for the acquisition and engagement processes for credit card, consumer lending, and deposit portfolios. In 2011, he founded a start-up company that went on to be successfully acquired.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve our members by applying a forward-thinking approach to current industry challenges,” said Leverich. “Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with companies where I’ve been able to improve member experiences while ensuring a sound financial position for the organization. I look forward to contributing to Ascend’s continued growth and being part of one of the most-loved financial institutions in Middle Tennessee.
Leverich graduated from Bellevue University in Omaha, Nebraska with a degree in management information systems. He holds a certificate in technology commercialization from The University of Texas Austin McCombs School of Business, as well as a certificate in product management from the Association of International Product Marketing and Management (AIPMM). Leverich is an active aerospace officer with the Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, where he works with youth to teach aerospace education and also serves as a volunteer pilot with the Tullahoma Composite Squadron. He holds several patents across Banking, Technology and Oil & Gas.
With more than 223,500 members and more than $3 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States. Based in Tullahoma, Tenn., the member-owned financial institution offers banking, loan, retirement and investment services from its 28 branches, more than 55,000 free ATMs worldwide, online banking portal and mobile app. The credit union’s mission is to serve by offering financial literacy education and giving back to its community in a variety of ways. Ascend is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration.